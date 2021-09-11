Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque Friday apologized for his behavior before two doctors at the Inter-Agency Task Force ( IATF) virtual meeting last Tuesday.

Roque confirmed his outburst in that meeting attended by Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, and Antonio Dans, head of the Healthcare Alliance of the Philippines.

''I confirmed that I became emotional. I am just human,'' Roque said.

"Those who got offended in this manner, I apologize but the message remains clear, we also need to listen to those who are suffering from hunger. Let us not make it like we are in a clinic that we do not care about what is happening in reality," he added.

Limpin, in a message to Daily Manila Shimbun, said : ''He should apologize to the whole healthcare workers and not just to Dr. Dans and I.''

A video of that outburst obtained by a newspaper became viral on social media, as Roque also earned criticism not only from doctors and other health professionals but also from other social media users.

Limpin and Dans said they were asked to leave the meeting.

Roque explained that he became emotional because of the recommendation of the two doctors to impose a hard lockdown.

"I become emotional when Dra. Limpin cried because there is a need to listen to those who are experiencing hunger because of lockdowns," he said.

Limpin said she was able to finish a presentation to the IATF. Robina Asido/DMS