President Rodrigo Duterte said the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is only engaged in "politicking".

Duterte said members of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee conducted hearings on the purchase of medical supplies for COVID-19 to find fault against his administration.

"This Blue Ribbon Committee, the reality is, what you do in my administration now is really politicking. I don't know, maybe we just achieved so much that the fight can no longer be done based on the merits," he said during the Talk to The People aired on Wednesday.

"Maybe they do not have achievements to show off. That is why they are looking for something to make the people mad at me," he added.

Duterte also encouraged the public to no longer vote for the lawmakers like Senator Richard Gordon and Senator Panfilo Lacson in the next year's election if they want change.

"If you want change, you don't like them. All you have to do is to get hold of that sample ballot and write it down," he said.

"What spectacular achievement have they achieved or have achieved in the past going to the present?... Have you seen any of their laws that help our country?," he added. Robina Asido/DMS