DOLE allows alien work permit request via PH-based employers

Foreign nationals who intend to work in the country for over six months may now apply for an Alien Employment Permit (AEP) or Certificate of Exemption/Exclusion (COE) through their Philippine-based employers.

“Essential foreign workers, through their Philippine-based employers, may now apply for AEP/COE and 9(g) work visas at their concerned DOLE regional offices before entering the country,” Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said.

Secretary Bello earlier issued Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Labor Advisory No. 16, series of 2021, or the Issuance of AEP and COE for Foreign Nationals Intending to Come to the Philippines for Long-term Employment.

“Under the new guidelines, issuance of the work visa may be done at Philippine Consulate General at the foreign national’s place of origin and will no longer require an entry stamp from the Department of Foreign Affairs,” the DOLE chief furthered.

All documentary submissions for the AEP and COE shall still be based on earlier released guidelines, namely Joint Memorandum Circular No. 001, series of 2019 and Section 3 of Department Order No. 221, series of 2021, except for the copy of the valid visa which shall be submitted within 30 working days upon arrival and completion of the 14-day quarantine protocol.

The lead time for the issuance of the AEP is five working days upon completion of labor market test or publication in a newspaper of general circulation while three days after receipt of the application for COE.

Once granted, the Philippine-based employer may proceed with the application of an appropriate work visa with the Bureau of Immigration or other visa-issuing agencies, according to the latest advisory.

For more information about AEP application and issuance, you may visit the DOLE-Bureau of Local Employment website and Facebook Page. CPSD