The Philippine National Police (PNP) are preparing for the possible implementation of granular lockdown in Metro Manila this month.

"We have been monitoring these possible changes in the implementation of our lockdown because there will be granular lockdown and like you, we in the PNP are also waiting," PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a radio interview on Sunday.

"We will be the one to implement this but we have not yet gotten any details but while waiting we are already preparing," he added.

Eleazar said the new quarantine classification is still waiting for the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Metro Manila mayors will meet to discuss the matter.

"Based on the pronouncement of IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) officials even though there is no formal guidelines on that, it is subject to the approval of our President... the Metro Manila mayors will also have a meeting because it will be implemented here ," he said.

"As a COVID Shield commander for such a long time, at the end of the day we will be blamed if it was not implemented properly," he added.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said that the granular lockdown that will be piloted in Metro Manila starting September 8 was approved by the IATF.

As of Sunday morning, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the "new quarantine responses are still for approval of PRRD President Rodrigo Roa Duterte." Robina Asido/DMS