The Department of Health is talking to the private sector to find other medicines as substitute to Tocilizumab, which is being used for severe patients with COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told the ''Laging Handa'' virtual forum Saturday that the manufacturer of Tocilizumab told them there is a shortage of the drug until December 2021.

''We are looking for alternatives. One of them is Barcitinib which has a certificate of product registration and this is being used,'' said Vergeire.

Prices of Tocilizumab were said to have risen past the P13,000 to P25,000 range per vial and the Philippine National Police is on the alert following reports fake Tocilizumab are being sold.

Vergeire said price violators will get a jail term of one to 10 years and a fine ranging from P5,000 to P 1 million.

In a statement, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Anti-Cybercrime Group to coordinate with the Food and Drug Administration regarding the illegal online sale of Tocilizumab. DMS