President Rodrigo Duterte slammed Senator Richard Gordon for what he called as a seven hours "talkathon" during the last Senate Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry on the alleged overpricing of supplies for COVID-19 response.

In his Talk to the People aired on Tuesday morning, Duterte got angry at Gordon for grilling former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao during the last Senate hearing and even advised the public not to believe and re-elect the lawmaker who, according to him, has done nothing but to talk and "show off".

"Do not immediately believe what they say there in Congress. Those congressmen they just talk to show off because of the coming election. What I am asking to the people... do not re-elect them in the Senate because they will just talk and talk to show off," he said in Tagalog.

"Grill the person for seven hours, he will really lose it... Sometimes they do that. I think the last time was about seven hours, the longest," he added.

Duterte said Gordon is like the "German interrogators from the Nazi"

"He wins at the talkathon, champion, because he's so talkative," he said.

"I’m sure Gordon realizes or has realized it a very long time ago that he has that nasty practice of depriving others of asking questions. But, you know, the guy simply wants to talk and show off to the world that he is a bright boy," he added.

Duterte also hit Senator Ping Lacson and warned that he has documents against the lawmaker.

" Gordon said about Duque resigning, there is a demand to resign, and then Ping said "only we can demand Duque to resign?" Gordon is right "no one" Ping, anybody can demand your resignation even the ice cream vendor. It just depends on you if you answer or not, because there will be questions in the days to come," he said. Robina Asido/DMS