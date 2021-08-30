An additional 516 COVID-19 Delta cases were discovered by the Philippine Genome Center (PGC), the Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday.

In its statement, DOH said 473 are local cases, 31 are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF), and 12 cases are being verified if local or ROF cases.

Total Delta variant cases are 1,789. Beta variant cases are the highest with 2, 669 with Alpha variant cases are 2, 395.

"While the total Alpha and Beta variant cases remain the highest in the country, there is a continuous and increasing detection of the Delta variant in the communities," DOH said.

The DOH had declared community transmission of the Delta variant in the National Capital Region and Calabarzon.

Of the 473 local cases, 114 cases had addresses in the National Capital Region, while 24 cases had addresses in Ilocos Region, 32 cases in Cagayan Valley, 64 cases in Central Luzon, 79 cases in Calabarzon, 20 cases in Mimaropa, 16 cases in Bicol Region, 13 cases in Western Visayas, 23 cases in Central Visayas, 12 cases in Zamboanga Peninsula, 48 cases in Northern Mindanao, 22 cases in Davao Region, and six cases in Cordillera Administrative Region.

"Based on the case line list, six cases are still active, five cases have died, while 505 cases have been tagged as recovered. All other details are being validated by the regional and local health offices," DOH said.

''The DOH is closely coordinating with the Centers for Health Development and local government units on the continued implementation of active case finding, aggressive contact tracing and testing, immediate isolation/quarantine, and strengthened PDITR (Prevention, Detection, Isolation, Tracing and reintegration) and vaccination strategies to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 and its variants," it added. Ella Dionisio/DMS