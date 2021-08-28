Hundreds of people were stranded in the port of Albay after the local government of Masbate implemented the no vaccine, no entry policy "the other week".

Aroroy Masbate Mayor Arturo Virtucio said the no vaccine, no entry policy was imposed by Masbate Governor Antonio Kho amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the province.

"The governor implemented it the other week because he was alarmed with the increasing number of cases and our provincial hospital has almost reached its full capacity because of COVID-19 cases. Many have died," he said.

"There were more than 300. They were already picked up and provided with assistance as per the instruction from the governor," he added.

Virtucio said although the local government accommodated the stranded individuals, other people who are planning to enter the province were advised to suspend their travel because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

"They were provided with free RT-PCR testing and allowances, we are doing everything to address this problem. It is also up to the people because sometimes we see the documents and it seems fake," he said.

Virtucio said aside from having complete vaccination, the province also require travelers to present negative RT-PCR test results before they were allowed to enter the province.

He did not say how many Delta variant and active cases were so far recorded in their town but he noted that so far there are 12 deaths and 290 recoveries. Robina Asido/DMS