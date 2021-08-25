Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos on Tuesday said the digital vaccination card in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be ready by September 1.

"The DICT (Department of Information and Communication Technology) is collating all the data of the vaccinees and they told me that by September 1, they will start creating the digital vaccination ID," Abalos said in a radio interview.

Abalos warned those who are lining up in vaccination site and receiving third shot that they will easily get caught as names of vaccinees are already submitted

"Everyone has a record that's why it is important to ask their government-issued ID to prevent what they called third shot," he added.

On Monday, Abalos said a total of 4,262,546 NCR residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS