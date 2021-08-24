Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benjamin Abalos Jr. said Metro Manila will also open its vaccination for residents of nearby provinces.

"We (Metro Manila mayors) agreed that those who have already completed their vaccination to have a QR code, like Pateros, Mandaluyong and San Juan. Those who are from other LGU's can have their vaccination here provided that, number one, no walk-ins and they need to get their schedule," he said.

"Hopefully all of Metro Manila, not only in Metro Manila even the fringes of Metro Manila. It could even be Rizal, Laguna, Bulacan, later on and even Cavite for that matter," he added.

Abalos admitted that Metro Manila failed to achieve its target to vaccinate four million of its population during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

He expressed optimism that 50 percent of the adult or the eligible population in NCR will be fully vaccinated before the end of the month.

"For the second dose those who are completely vaccinated are 4,262,546 or 43.5 percent, this is as of August 22. That is why the 50 percent target before the end of (August) we might complete this because we have already reached 43.5 percent," he said.

Abalos also mentioned that after lowering the quarantine classification in Metro Manila since August 21, a total of 3,641 granular lockdowns are being implemented in Metro Manila.

"Right now we’ve got 3,641 granular lockdowns. All the mayors in Metro Manila implement a lot of granular lockdowns. They monitor these areas left and right," he said. Robina Asido/DMS