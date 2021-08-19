Metro Manila mayors have left it to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to decide if the enhanced community quarantine will be extended when it lapses on August 20.

In an online press conference, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos said the mayors did not make any recommendation after meeting with experts Tuesday.

''We do not know if this will be ECQ or MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine),'' said Abalos Wednesday.

Ted Herbosa, an adviser to the IATF, said in the ''Laging Handa'' forum he would recommend NCR to go down to MECQ when it lapses on August 20.

If MECQ will be imposed, Abalos said people should get ready for granular lockdowns where mayors lockdown streets and specific areas for two weeks.

''This is likely,'' said Abalos, referring to granular lockdowns. He said Quezon City has 56 areas under such a step up.

''This is a lot,'' he said.

Abalos said cases are going up and hospital utilizations are up, especially Level 3 hospitals. ''There is a surge (of COVID-19),'' he said.

''There are also people without jobs and getting hungry,'' he said. ''An extension of ECQ may mean no more ayuda.''

Abalos said most of those hospitalized are not vaccinated and if these patients are inoculated, they are not critical cases.

Abalos said that 77 percent of seniors, who are those likely to be hospitalized, are fully vaccinated in the NCR.

''This (vaccination) is one big factor here,'' he said. ''People are more protected because they were vaccinated.'' DMS