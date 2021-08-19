By Robina Asido

The National Capital Region (NCR) could be placed under a much relaxed quarantine classification after August 20 while stricter localized lockdown should be implemented to continue to slow down the spread of COVID-19 cases, National Task Force on COVID-19 Special Adviser Ted Herbosa said.

"In my opinion, I will de-escalate to MECQ and strengthen the localized lockdown, testing and tracing of LGUs (local government units) so that not all areas will be greatly affected. So we can immediately address the area with clustering of cases," Herbosa said during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Wednesday.

Herbosa noted that as of Tuesday or the 11th day since the start of ECQ implementation COVID-19 cases decreased to 10,000 from more than 14,000 recorded in previous days.

"We recorded 10,000 cases from I think in the past three consecutive days of over 14,000. Yesterday, it went down," he said.

"It looks like the ECQ is working, hopefully cases will continue to go down and will no longer increase again," he added.

On Thursday, the IATF is set to make their recommendation about the next quarantine classification for NCR and other areas under ECQ as the implementation of strictest quarantine will end on August 20. DMS