Despite increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, a Palace official said Afghan asylum seekers are welcome in the Philippines.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said "since time immemorial, the Philippines has had jurisprudence even before the Convention of Refugees welcoming asylum seekers."

"The Supreme Court in a case vs Commissioner on Immigration and Deportation (said) the Philippines will not hesitate to admit individuals fleeing their homelands because of fear of persecution," Roque said on Tuesday.

"The asylum seekers are welcome in the Philippines during the time the Czar of Russia was removed. We accepted them during World War Two. We also accepted Jewish (people) here. All those who need care because they were being persecuted in their nation, you have a place here in the Philippines," he added.

On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. This spurred a rush to airports to escape the uncertain atmosphere, news reports said. Robina Asido/DMS