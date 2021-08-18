まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,580
$100=P5,030

8月18日のまにら新聞から

Palace says Afghan asylum seeking ''welcome in the Philippines": Roque

［ 150 words｜2021.8.18｜英字 ］

Despite increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, a Palace official said Afghan asylum seekers are welcome in the Philippines.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said "since time immemorial, the Philippines has had jurisprudence even before the Convention of Refugees welcoming asylum seekers."

"The Supreme Court in a case vs Commissioner on Immigration and Deportation (said) the Philippines will not hesitate to admit individuals fleeing their homelands because of fear of persecution," Roque said on Tuesday.

"The asylum seekers are welcome in the Philippines during the time the Czar of Russia was removed. We accepted them during World War Two. We also accepted Jewish (people) here. All those who need care because they were being persecuted in their nation, you have a place here in the Philippines," he added.

On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. This spurred a rush to airports to escape the uncertain atmosphere, news reports said. Robina Asido/DMS