Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso was diagnosed with "mild COVID-19 disease" after being admitted to the Sta. Ana Hospital on Sunday night.

Grace Padilla, director of the Sta. Ana Hospital, said although Domagoso has no fever, he is experiencing "mild colds, coughs and body malaise as presenting symptoms."

"His RTPCR test result turned out positive. Lab tests were taken, and the initial findings of his chest CT Scan result is normal. Our clinical impression: He has a mild COVID disease," she said on Monday.

"Presently, he is maintained on oral antibiotics and vitamins as supplements. He is stable, comfortable and sleeping well," she added.

Padilla also noted that Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna who was also admitted COVID-19 in Sta Ana hospital last week is now "on her way to recovery"

''The medical specialists and nursing team will be in close supervision," she added. Robina Asido/DMS