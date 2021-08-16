One died after an alleged leader of a local cult and six others escaped from the Davao Oriental Provincial Jail on Saturday.

Provincial Warden Apollo Conde said an undetermined number of armed men believed to be members of the “Pinatikan Religious Group” attacked the jail around 2:40pm to rescue their leader Cornelio Galon III, who has been imprisoned for more than a year for illegal possession of firearms.

"Apparently, the armed men looked for a timing to enter through the main entrance since the facility’s perimeter is highly secured," Conde said.

Jail guards and soldiers retaliated, killing one of the armed men and wounding an undetermined number of attackers.

"There was no casualty reported on the government’s side, however, the armed group’s leader Galon and six others managed to escape," Conde said.

He said the other six inmates who escaped were identified as Dominador Lintuan, Laudico Lintuan, Suga-an Gil, Lintuan Arjowe, who are all facing charges for illegal possesion of firearms; Baloro Ranjay, charged wit murder and attempted murder; and Inabitan Ismadi whoi is charged with homicide.

The local government of Davao Oriental said a manhunt by police and troops from the provincial jail continues.

The provincial government calls on anyone with information on the escaped convicts to contact the authorities. Ella Dionisio/DMS