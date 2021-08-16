National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr on Sunday said it is still ''too premature'' to say if the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila will be extended or downgraded.

In a press briefing during the arrival of 469,200 doses of the American-made Moderna vaccine at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Galvez said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has yet to discuss the matter.

"We are still looking at the cases. We see that the cases are increasing and still too premature (to announce) if it will be extended or degraded to MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine)," he said.

"For now, we are asking the people to continue to observe the minimum public health standard and just in case if there is nothing important to do, stay at home. Do not be complacent and be vigilant," he added.

ECQ in Metro Manila is set to lapse on August 20.

Galvez said the IATF is set to convene after their meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

As of Sunday, the Department of Health has recorded 14,749 new cases bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,741,616. DMS