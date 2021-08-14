Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said the situation in the city because of the increasing COVID-19 cases is "bad" as he reported that a hospital reached its full capacity.

"The situation is bad, but let us just all focus, that is our situation right now," Domagoso said on Thursday night.

"The occupancy rate of Manila field hospital has slightly decreased but the occupancy rate of six of our hospitals are now 55 percent and I want to inform everyone that as of today the Manila Infectious Disease Control Center which we have established last year in Sta Ana Hospital has reached its full capacity," he said.

Domogoso emphasized the importance of the Manila field hospital in Luneta which helped the city to accommodate more patients.

"But then again we will try, we will continue to try to innovate. Let’s just hold on. We will be able to surpass all of this together," he said.

"We have a 21 percent occupancy rate in our quarantine facilities. It is still large but we know that the daily number of infections changes so let us all be extra careful," he added.

Domagoso said the city still has enough medicines and equipment needed for COVID-19 response and the city government will continue to acquire more of them.

"The good news, so far is we have a lot of oxygen, we also have stored equipment and medicine... We will not stop acquiring this kind of medicine and equipment. We will also continue to establish facilities. We will not stop, we have to be quick because the infection spreads fast," he said.

"We have a lot of oxygen and equipment but even if we have a lot of this we also have many patients, so let us all be very careful," he added. Robina Asido/DMS