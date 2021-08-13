The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday ordered the relief of the entire Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)- Quezon City Field Unit after a cop was allegedly found involved in extortion.

Gen. Guillermo Eleazar directed Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, CIDG chief, to replace the entire unit over allegation of extortion of P3 million in exchange for the release of an arrested businessman, disarm and put them under restrictive custody while investigation is being conducted.

He also ordered the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) to initiate the summary dismissal proceedings against Police Senior Master Sergeant Bernardo Oriol Jr who was tagged in the killing of a businessman in Binondo and Police Staff Sergeant Manuel Bien who was identified as the alleged source of illegal drugs.

"Aside from the administrative case, we will make sure that they will also face criminal charges," Eleazar said.

"The PNP will not hesitate to remove from the ranks those who are ruining the trust and confidence of the public to PNP," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS