The Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas regional office confirmed Wednesday there is local community transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Cebu City.

Speaking at the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing, Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the DOH's Central Visayas, said out of the 120 samples they collected from July 4 to July 10 and submitted to the Philippine Genome Center, 36 were found positive for the Delta varianty.

Loreche said these 36 cases were considered asymptomatic and have recovered.

She said those who were positive of the Delta variant have no history of having travelled abroad or had close contacts with persons having the variant.

'' Based on these (factors), we can say that data from the Philippine Genomic Center on our Delta variant cases here, we would say there is local transmission or community,'' said Loreche.

This why, Loreche said, they concluded there is local transmission of the Delta variant.

She said people may have experienced COVID-19 fatigue and relaxed following minimum health standards.

Cebu City, OCTA Research said a few days ago, is experiencing its '' worst COVID-19 surge''.

The city is under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 15. DMS