Malacanang on Tuesday said government officials who welcomed the Filipino boxers who won medals during the Tokyo Olympics did not violate any health protocol.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the athletes who arrived Monday afternoon followed the required protocols and they deserved a hero's welcome.

"I think what happened is very exceptional. Our athletes won in the Olympics so despite a pandemic, they deserved a hero's welcome," he said.

Roque said the ones who risked their lives are those who welcome the athletes, including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Senator Bong Go.

"In terms of the protocol, nothing has changed: Had they presented their vaccination certificates before going to Tokyo, seven days mandatory (quarantine). And they were not allowed to leave the airport, they went straight to the quarantine facility," he said.

Olympic silver medalists Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial arrived on Monday and were warmly greeted by Medialdea and Go.

In a livestream aired over government-owned PTV, the officials were seen taking photos with the athletes while social distancing was not observed. Ella Dionisio/DMS