Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque refused to name the Metro Manila city mayor who was criticized by President Rodrigo Duterte for alleged failure to handle distribution activities.

"I cannot confirm that because I am not able to confirm it. If the President did not name him, so be it," said Roque.

However, Roque explained that Duterte based his assessment of photos he saw which showed chaos in the vaccination sites last week and images of people exposed to rain and flood because of the southwest monsoon.

"Pictures cannot lie. The complaint of the President is that he was not able to properly implement the vaccination. The president thinks that if this will also happen during the distribution of cash assistance, the COVID cases might further increase so he just let the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government), DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) together with the PNP and the AFP to do it," he said.

Amid the accusations made by Duterte, Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno) Domagoso did comment but he posted copies of certificates from the DILG recognizing his "efficient and timely completion of the distribution of Ayuda" (cash assistance) to his constituent "despite the challenges of the pandemic".

The certificate of recognition dated June 30, 2021 was signed by DILG Secretary Eduardo Ano. Robina Asido/DMS