Twenty-eight crew members of a passenger roll on-roll off vessel in Batangas tested positive for COVID-19, the Philippine Coast Guard reported on Monday.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the vessel of St. Anthony de Padua came from Aklan with a total of 82 crew members anchored at Bauan Bay on August 7.

Balilo said the crew members of the passenger vessel underwent RT-PCR testing after one was found positive during tests conducted when they arrived in Batangas.

Based on the test result, 28 crew members were positive for COVID-19 and three symptomatic

Balilo said with the help of the personnel of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Batangas, the three Covid-19 patients were transferred and isolated at the San Juan Doctors Hospital, Golden Gate General Hospital, and Chateau Royale Kalinga Hotel.

"A total of 25 crew members who are asymptomatic or have minor symptoms continue to serve their quarantine aboard the vessel," he said.

Balilo noted that the vessel has a doctor to look after the needs of crew members who are positive for COVID-19.

He said the Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Batangas is focused in handling all medical concerns of the crew.

The Batangas Coast Guard conducted seaborne patrol at the vicinity of waters off Bauan Bay to ensure no craft will come near the vessel and no crew member will disembark. Robina Asido/DMS