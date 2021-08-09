Vaccinations for children could start late September or early October, said National Task Force vs COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Sunday

Galvez told dzBB on the sidelines of the arrival of 326, 400 doses of Moderna at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport that an emergency use authorization has been granted by the Food and Drug Administration to Pfizer for children aged 12 and above.

He added that Sinovac has applied for emergency use authorization to be used for children aged three and above.

Galvez added that the government is seeking to buy 26 million doses to be used for children, dzBB said. DMS