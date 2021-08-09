Twelve vaccination sites within the six districts of Manila will provide first doses of jabs from 7 am to 7 pm. Each vaccination sites were alloted with 2500 doses.

Vaccinations at night will start from 7pm in three school sites which will have an allotment of 2,000 doses each.

Manila is implementing a no walk-in policy after Thursday's incident at a mall where crowds assembled, forcing authorities to halt vaccinations.

Aside from pre-registration, people will also be required to get a schedule stub from their barangays before they can proceed to the vaccination site.

It said the first dose of vaccines in the 15 vaccination sites on Sunday are alloted for A1, A2, A3, and A5 priority groups. Robina Asido/DMS