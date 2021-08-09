The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) held a virtual workshop with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) last Friday to prepare personnel for the arrival of two 94-meter multi-role response vessels (MRRV) from Japan next year.

The PCG said the Japan Coast Guard led the workshop on vessel strategic operation and maintenance planning for this activity.

"The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) commissioned JCG to train selected PCG officers and personnel, specifically those who are directly involved in the operations, ships and aircraft engineering, and Coast Guard Surface Support Force units headed by its Commander, Rear Admiral Allan Victor Dela Vega," said PCG.

Discussed during the online workshop that was joined by JCG Commander Chikara Kurata and JICA expert for PCG includes the formulation of an operation plan and maintenance for the vessels.

The PCG also shared an overview of the status of its current operations.

"With the vast experience of JCG in operating a large fleet of patrol vessels, the workshop allowed PCG officers and personnel to acquire knowledge and best practices in enhancing its capability in operating and maintaining existing and upcoming vessels, thereby improving its performance in upholding maritime security, maritime law enforcement, and maritime search and rescue," it stated.

The first unit of the 94-meter MRRV that was formally launched at the Shimonoseki Shipyard in Yamaguchi last month is expected to be delivered in the country in March 2022, while the second unit will arrive by May 2022. Robina Asido/DMS