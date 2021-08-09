Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos said an organized group is behind the fake news urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or else they will not get any cash aid and will not be allowed to leave their homes.

''We thought that after last Thursday when we issued warning that this would be over ,'' said Abalos in an interview at dzBB Sunday.

''Because of this wrong information, the government's plan to l ower COVID-19 cases is affected. It becomes a super speader event. Whoever is behind this must be be held accountable,'' he said.

Abalos was referring to the throng of people assembled at the Araneta Center Sunday where it was allegedly circulated that walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccination site.

''It was fortunate that this was controlled,'' said Abalos.

Manila, Las Pinas and Antipolo were beset by crowds in their vaccination areas last Thursday. Manila, which cancelled one vaccination site due to surprisingly long lines, said some people came in buses and vans from nearby provinces.

Las Pinas cancelled two vaccination activities and Antipolo put off its scheduled inoculation at a mall.

Abalos said he asked the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate this.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who inspected the Araneta Center site and other vaccination areas in NCR, said he has ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Anti-Cyber Crime Group to investigate these incidents.

He said vaccines are the only way to cope with rising COVID-19 cases so hospitals won't be full of patients.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte warned ''shameless individuals'' that if they will not stop spreading fake news, they will face charges of ''reckless endangerment, violation of the Cybercrime Law and unjust vexation.'' DMS