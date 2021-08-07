After the chaos was experienced in different vaccination centers on Thursday, Metro Manila mayors agreed to impose a no walk-in policy at the Covid-19 vaccination site during the period of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

In a public briefing, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the no walk-in policy will be implemented to avoid potential super spreader events.

On Thursday, thousands of people without schedule and pre-registration flocked in different vaccination sites in Metro Manila.

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso said some of them came from provinces in Southern Luzon.

"The MMDA and the Metro Manila mayors agreed that given it is lockdown to avoid unexpected arrival of too many people in the vaccination centers," said Malaya.

"They should have QR code. For example, in Manila, they have QR code. And other areas you need a vaccination schedule. you should have a confirmed vaccination schedule," he said.

"The LGUs will strictly implement the no walk-in policy during the lockdown to prevent the unexpected crowding of people or the possible super spreader event," he added.

It can be recalled that the city of Manila canceled the vaccination in SM San Lazaro because of the unexpected arrival of thousands of people on Thursday.

Two vaccination sites were also closed in Las Pinas and Antipolo also cancelled an inoculation. Robina Asido/DMS