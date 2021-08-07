Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso to go after those who are responsible for hacking the city's registration website and chaos in the vaccination sites in the city on Thursday.

In his address to the people on Thursday night, Domagoso said the City of Manila's website was hacked 133 times on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Domagoso said thousands from nearby provinces on vans went different vaccination sites.

"We were hacked 133 times last night and then people on board buses and vans arrive in the vaccination sites while the citizens of Manila were properly lined up," he said.

Domagoso said someone even agitated the people that caused chaos in the vaccination site in Manila.

"I will not further elaborate the evil plan of others but I take full responsibility, and also apologized to our people. It already happened but you should not worry. I will look at the root cause... where someone shouted that the vaccination inside the mall has already started which caused the chaos," he said.

"Those hacking and agitations. We will make them pay for what they did when I got enough evidence. I will not let it slide because they placed my people in a difficult and dangerous situation. We are now monitoring (suspects). If I already get enough evidence, I will present (the person) here with handcuff," he added.

In a public briefing on Friday, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya admitted that it will be difficult to conduct contact tracing on those who flocked to the vaccination sites in Metro Manila on Thursday.

Malaya said the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) were investigating those who are behind the alleged attack against the vaccination program of the government.

"The MMDA has already requested to NBI to identify who spread the fake news and yesterday DILG Sec. Eduardo Ano also directed PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar to order the Anti-Cybercrime Group and the CIDG and other units of the PNP to investigate the spread of the fake news,'' said Malaya.

"We warn those who are behind this the NBI and PNP are now looking for you and we will do our utmost to arrest you. Our fear is that if it was organized by someone to sabotage the vaccination program not only by the LGU but also of the government, we are taking this seriously because this is a serious threat not only to public health but also to national security," he added. Robina Asido/DMS