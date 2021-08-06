By Robina Asido

Vaccination in one of the malls in Manila was canceled after nearly 20,000 from nearby provinces flocked to the city on Thursday morning, officials said

"I want to clarify that the vaccination was canceled in SM San Lazaro, while the vaccination in SM Manila, Lucky Chinatown, Robinsons Manila continues. Those who are already inside these malls already have their numbers and will surely receive their vaccine today," Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna said in a radio interview.

To avoid a possible super spreader event, the vaccination in SM San Lazaro was canceled as the people started to assemble around 2 am.

The Manila City public information office explained that the vaccination was scrapped after people in SM San Lazaro refused to leave despite being informed about a cut-off.

The crowds were partly triggered by messages that unvaccinated persons cannot receive aid which takes effect when Metro Manila is under enhanced community quarantine on Friday.

There is also a message saying people cannot leave their homes if they are not vaccinated.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque denied this.

"There are people who really spread fake news. Let us not believe this fake news... the news that (they) will not receive their assistance and will not be allowed to go out of their houses is not true," he said.

There were around 7,000 to 10,000 people arrived in SM San Lazaro, at least 5,000 in SM Manila, at least 3,000 in Lucky China Town and at least 4,000 in Robinsons Manila.

Lacuna said most of the people who flocked in SM San Lazaro came from Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan and Cavite.

"Most of them are not from Manila. Most are from Laguna and Cavite. Most of them do not have QR codes, they are not pre-registered," she said.

According to an investigator from the Manila Police District these people "came in groups, they came in vans" without knowing the process of pre-registration. DMS