The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Thursday denied that only vaccinated individuals will get aid from the government.

In a statement, Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya warned the public about fake news and disinformation spreading a day before the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.

"There is no truth whatsoever to the rumor that only vaccinated individuals will be given aid," Malaya said.

"The Ayuda 2 approved by the President (Rodrigo Duterte) is for low-income individuals and families in the National Capital Region (NCR) regardless of vaccination status," he added.

Malaya said the guidelines are being finalized for the immediate release of the funds following the same system implemented during the first program last April.

"Moreover, the DILG wishes to reiterate that the vaccination program in all local government units (LGUs) will continue during the 2-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period and some four million additional vaccines will be made available as supplies continue to pour in," Malaya said.

He said all individuals scheduled for vaccination will be considered Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs) and will be allowed to pass by checkpoints upon presentation of vaccination schedule. Ella Dionisio/DMS