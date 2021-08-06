By Ella Dionisio

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar is allowing non-authorized persons outside of residence (Non-APORs) to give service to APORs during the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting August 6.

"We now allow non-APOR to give service not only to healthcare workers but also to other essential worker APORs," Eleazar said in a radio interview.

This means non-APOR drivers can fetch worker APORs from their homes to the office and back to their residence.

Eleazar said non-APOR drivers must secure documents from the employer of the worker APORs.

"First, the certificate of employment of the worker APOR from the employer, the (non-APOR driver) must have a copy," he said.

"Second, a certification from the employer indicating the name, contact number and vehicle detail of the non-APOR driver," he added.

He said a copy of the company's business permit is required.

Eleazar warned that those who will fake documents will face charges. DMS