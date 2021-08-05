The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will decide on Thursday if Calabarzon will be under enhanced community quarantine, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Wednesday.

Duque told a House hearing that there were requests from provinces in the Calabarzon but he added that the IATF will decide on this on Thursday, dzBB reported.

Reports were spreading that Calabarzon will be placed under enhanced community quarantine due to rising cases in the area.

On August 6, National Capital Region will be under enhanced community quarantine for two weeks. DMS