President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said the more than three million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States will be used to entice people who does not want to get vaccinated.

In a short ceremony in Villamor Air Base, Duterte personally received the 3, 000,060 doses of Moderna.

"I know that it is the sentiment of America that the vaccines that should be given to the Philippines should go first to those who have least in life, the poor ones who cannot afford. And for those, well, who do not want to be vaccinated, we will try to entice them with the vaccines given by the United States," Duterte said in his speech.

Duterte assured the US government that the vaccines will be given to the less fortunate.

"It could be the squatters who must be in the provinces, but these vaccines which America donated carries with it the sentiment that it be given to the least of those Filipinos who cannot afford. Rest assured everybody will follow that directive," he said.

"Now, ensuring that these vaccines are brought to our people safely is a tedious and difficult process," he added.

The vaccines, which arrived around 4 pm, was received by Duterte with Health Secretary Francisco Duque; National Task Force Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez; US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law; World Health Organization Country Representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe; officials of other agencies of the UN and officers of the Philippines; Senator Bong Go; Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana; Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles; Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año; Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque; and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Robert Borje.

Duterte thanked the US government for the generosity in sharing various COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines.

"It is with joy and high hopes that we welcome today the arrival of more than three million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from the United States of America," he said.

"Indeed, the cooperation between the Philippines and the US in overcoming the pandemic highlights the strong and deep friendship between our two countries," he said.

Duterte also thanked the COVAX Facility for its continuous donation of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We look forward to the delivery of even more life-saving vaccines in the country very soon," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the donations of key medical supplies and equipment and the provision of institutional support to the country's COVID-response.

"All of these have helped, and definitely will continue to help, the Filipino people," Duterte said. Ella Dionisio/DMS