A total of P1.482 billion were confiscated by drug enforcement operatives in three separate operations on Sunday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted drug operations in Novaliches, Quezon City; Paso de Blas, Valenzuela City; and Balagtas, Bulacan.

PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon said first operation was conducted at Barangay San Bartolome, Novaliches, Quezon City which resulted to the arrest of three Chinese suspects named Wille Lu Tan, 42; Antong Wong, 28; and Chen Zhin, 79.

Seized were 127 kilograms of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P863,600,000.

In another operation, operatives confiscated around 15 kilos of suspected shabu amounting to P102, 000, 000 from a certain Joseph Dy in front a bank along Gen. Luis Street, Paso De Blas, Valenzuela City.

Last operation was conducted in Balagtas, Bulacan which resulted in an armed encounter.

Carreon said Wu Zishen, 50, died while a certain Chen Hongli escaped.

Confiscated were around 75 kilos of suspected shabu amounting to P510,000,000.

Cases for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed in court against the arrested suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS