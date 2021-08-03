Malacanang on Monday said the National Task Force against COVID-19 can only allocate 2.5 million doses to Metro Manila instead of the four million requested by mayors during the two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting August 6.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the vaccination program during ECQ is still subject to availability of supply.

"When I asked (Vaccine czar)Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. he was assured of the 2.5 million (vaccines)... The four million is still subject to supply availability," Roque said.

Asked if Metro Manila mayors can inoculate many Filipinos during the ECQ, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos said they are ready for it.

"Before, we have done above 200,000 jabs depending on the supply... Right now, we are pinpointing private (sectors) that can help... What is important and most critical here is to control the surge," Abalos said.

Latest data from the government showed that a total of 20,863,544 doses have been administered nationwide.

Of the total, 11,747,581 have received their first doses while 9,115,963 have gotten complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to impose a two-week ECQ in Metro Manila to prevent the surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

One of the Metro Manila mayors' conditions is to conduct four million jabs during that period.

Abalos said controlling the surge is important as there will be a vacuum in the inoculation program if there is a surge in the hospitals.

Asked about the 24/7 vaccination program of the City government of Manila, Roque said there might be a lack of vaccine supply.

"But we commend him (Manila Mayor Isko Moreno) for this initiative," he said.

Abalos said the idea is also good as it will prevent mass gathering but there is a lack of manpower.

On the request for house-to-house vaccination, Abalos also said they cannot do it for now.

"If it is in the vaccination center, we can give service to a lot of people and the process is continuous. Hope you will understand us," he said.

Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said it will pose a health risk to the health workers if they will all move from one place to another.

"It will slow down the vaccination and that system will place our vaccinators at risk," Malaya said during the Laging Handa public briefing. Ella Dionisio/DMS