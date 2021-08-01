The Department of Health (DOH) said the government is studying the possible vaccination of booster doses for immunocompromised individuals in the country.

In a public briefing on Saturday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergiere, DOH spokesperson, said booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are still not recommended in the country.

However, Vergiere noted that the government is conducting a study fo possible vaccination of booster shots for immunocompromised individuals or persons with weakened immune systems.

"We do not yet recommend the booster doses here in our country. We are studying that and we are always talking with the experts. For now they do not yet recommend the vaccination of booster doses although there is a study for the vaccination of booster doses for the immunocompromised individuals," she said.

Vergiere made the statement after a study reportedly showed that the efficacy of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines will fade after six months.

''This article about Sinovac efficacy of up to six months, its evidence is not yet complete... we need to wait because we do not yet have enough evidence to recommend the booster doses, and our people should understand that the government's object now is to vaccinate all of those who are not yet vaccinated," she said. Robina Asido/DMS