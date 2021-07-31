Malacanang on Friday said vaccination in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will continue as it is considered as an essential health activity.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said under Section 2 on the Guidelines for Areas Placed Under ECQ of the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines, "gatherings that are essential for the provision of health services are allowed".

“With the looming threat of the Delta variant, there is no question that vaccination even in areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) classification is an imperative solution,” Roque said.

He said vaccinations are crucial to build a wall of defense against the Delta variant and to protect the population.

“Vaccinating individuals in this trying time is an essential health activity. Our mass vaccination program will therefore continue and intensify for the first and second dose, notwithstanding next week's ECQ classification of Metro Manila and other areas,” he said.

However, Roque said there is a need to ensure that public transportation and vaccination sites would have mechanisms to implement minimum public health standards.

He added the public has to cooperate to ensure the health and safety of everyone - vaccinators and vaccinees alike.

“To reiterate what the President said, no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS