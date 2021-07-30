By Ella Dionisio

Despite changes in this year's Olympics, gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz thanked the host country, Japan, for still pushing through with the Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic threat.

During the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) forum on Thursday, Diaz agreed that the changes made were "weird".

"It is true that Olympics is somewhat weird (this year). This is my fourth Olympics then I saw (Tokyo Olympics), it is very different... But I told myself at least Olympics pushed through. It was not cancelled nor postponed. That's why we are thankful to Japan eventhough I know it's hard for them, they still continue with it," Diaz said.

Diaz said despite simple opening ceremonies, it's still beautiful.

"I appreciate it more. I'm tearful because it's already happening," she said.

Diaz said she also felt happy when Japanese are waving at them.

One of the health protocols in the Olympics is there will be no spectators but Diaz said she is still glad since the competition continued.

"I still bring home the gold medal... I still managed to perform," she said.

"I want my family, friends, and the crowd there... That's a better moment but of course we have to accept that this is our reality now," she said.

Diaz is the first Filipino to win a gold medal in the Olympics. She won last Monday during 55kg women’s weightlifting competition on her final lift of 127 kilos in the clean and jerk.

Diaz, 30, said she will still join the World Championship, Southeast Asia Games, and Asian Games.

"Then I will look if I my body can (still take it ). I don't know if I will join Paris (2024) because it has different qualifying (requirements)," she said.

"If my body can still fight, why not?," she added.

Diaz said her head coach, Gao Kaiwen, will be going back home to China for good.

She also reveled that Chinese coaches got mad at him for not telling them her strength.

"What I know is he wants to go back to China. It should be in December but he wants to go back to China to be with his family," Diaz said.

Diaz admitted she still has no plans on what to do after winning and going back home to Zamboanga City.

"What I know is I need to go back on my school modules. I've been absent for two week, I might be already left behind," she said.

Diaz again said the government must give support to the Filipino athletes not only during games but also during their training.

"I advised the government (sport) bodies to listen or look on what an athlete needs because their needs now is different from 1980s," she said.

"Athletes cannot play alone. They need the help of sport system, the help of NSA (National Sports Association), they need the help of PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) and they need the help of private sponsors," she said.

Asked whether she will choose her lovelife over sports career, Diaz said its up to her and Julius Naranjo, her coach and boyfriend, to decide. DMS