President Rodrigo Duterte's order to the barangay captains and the police not to allow unvaccinated individuals to go out is not yet enforceable, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, said the policy is going towards that direction once many Filipinos have been vaccinated.

"Not yet," he said when asked if Duterte's directive to the barangay captains not to allow the unvaccianted constituents from roaming around or for the policemen to escort them to return to their homes was implementable.

"Let's just say that as we are able to vaccinate more and more of our people, we're headed towards that direction," he said.

Roque said the startegy of the government is to achieve population protection at least in Metro Manila and the Plus 8 areas, such as Bulacan, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Rizal, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao since they are the epicenters of coronavirus disease in the country.

"I think what the President is thinking is how to keep the economy going, if there's really a need for a lockdown. In which, it will not be a complete lockdown; those vaccinated will be allowed to work," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS