The government should be open to all options, including the proposal for a "circuit breaker" lockdown in Metro Manila, to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants, including Delta, which has infected some Filipinos , an official of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said on Wednesday.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Vivencio Dizon said the people should take seriously the threat of Delta variant, which has affected already some cities.

"We've seen the experience of other countries, we need to prepare here and we should be open to all options on what to do," he said when asked on the proposal of the OCTA Research group for the government to impose a circuit breaker lockdown.

According to Ranjit Rye, a fellow of OCTA Research, said the circuit breaker lockdown is a "go early, go hard" strategy to prevent the catastrophic Delta surge from happening.

Dizon, however, said the government has to balance eveything with the guidance of the experts.

"We will try to look for a balance solution, but Delta variant is really dangerous that's why we really need to prepare and fast track our vaccination (program)," he said.

Asked if the government is prepared for the surge of Delta variant cases, the official said, "I cannot say because this is unpredictable.

"We've seen what happened abroad, no one was ready but we will try hard to be prepared. Ready with the supplies that we will need, prepare the ICU beds, the regular bed, and let us prepare also for more and speedier vaccination," he added.

The Department of Health-National Capital Region has recorded 25 Delta variant cases in Metro Manila. Celerina Monte/DMS