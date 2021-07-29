Coronavirus disease cases in Metro Manila could not be considered yet a "surge" as Delta variant infections in the region rose to 25, an official of the Department of Health-National Capital Region said on Wednesday.

Dr. Manuel Mapue II of the DOH-NCR Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, in the "Laging Handa" public briefing, said that the increase in cases was not yet steady according to the data for two weeks.

"Based on our data until yesterday, we cannot say that there was already a surge. We don't have any evidence yet to call this a surge although we can see that the number of cases has started to rise," he said.

He said they based their analysis on the daily attack rate.

So far, Mapue said they are seeing a sudden increase in the number of cases in the cities of Las Piñas, Makati, Pasay, and San Juan.

"There are other local government units where (cases of COVID-19) have also started to rise although not yet stable, there were days that (the cases) were low," he said.

Asked of the number of Delta variant cases in Metro Manila, the official said there were 25, which include one each in Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Parañaque, Quezon City, and Taguig; 10 in Manila; seven in Pasig; and two in San Juan.

Out of 25 Delta variant cases, eight have recovered, one died, and currently there are 16 active cases, he said.

Mapue said lengthening the curfew hours in Metro Manila and heightened contact tracing up to third generation, apart from following the health protocols, could help a lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS