President Rodrigo Duterte told Olympic gold medalist weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz to dwell on her victory and to let "bygones be bygones."

Diaz made a virtual courtesy call on Duterte on Wednesday night shortly after she arrived in Manila from her victorious participation in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I hope that the years of toil, the years of disappointments and the years that something not good had happened in the past, just forget them. You already have the gold --- gold is gold. And it would be good for you to just let bygones be bygones and dwell solely on your victory together with your family and of course with the nation," he said.

Diaz was tagged as one of the alleged conspirators before to oust the Duterte administration, which she vehemently denied.

Duterte said he would give Diaz P3 million on top of the P10 million that the law provides.

"The P3 million comes from me, P10 million from the government. This is from the Office of the President," he said.

Since Diaz is a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, specifically of the Air Force, Duterte said she could also receive a full furnished house and lot in Zamboanga City intended for government troopers.

The 30-year-old weightlifter came from Zamboanga City.

"But over and above all this monetary consideration, it is always the honor that you brought to the country that’s what counts most," Duterte said.

Diaz expressed gratitude to Duterte and to some members of the Cabinet who were present during the virtual courtesy call and who also extended their congratulations to her. Celerina Monte/DMS