Malacañang on Tuesday said President Rodrigo Duterte is only encouraging Senate President Tito Sotto to pursue his plan on running for the vice presidential post for the next year polls when he was mentioned during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) last Monday.

In a TV interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte's remarks doesn't mean he is endorsing Sotto.

"It's like... He is just encouraging the Senate President to pursue his political plans," Roque said.

"We have democracy and what is important is the people have choices," he added.

During his speech, Duterte praised Sotto calling "capable man" and a "good Filipino".

"With due respect to the Senate President, he is a good man, he can become a good vice president," he said.

Sotto last week said he will be running with Senator Panfilo Lacson for the president-vice president post.

While Duterte is being encouraged b?y his party, PDP-Laban, to run as vice president. Ella Dionisio/DMS