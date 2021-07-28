There is nothing to worry about President Rodrigo Duterte's health after he slightly lost his balance while walking inside Batasan Pambansa during his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) yesterday, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

"There are no extraordinary problem... He (Duterte) is a senior citizen... Nothing to worry about if the people is concern about his health," Roque said in a TV interview.

In a news report, Duterte belied reports that he was rushed to a hospital after delivering his speech.

Duterte said he went to a restaurant to have dinner as he was transported by land and not by a helicopter due to rainfall.

He also said that someone stepped on his foot.

"I'm fine here (at the restaurant)," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS