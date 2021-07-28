Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday said he is not aware of the 2019 plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte matrix where Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz was included.

"I don't know what matrix you are saying because If I can recall, there is only one official spokesperson of the government and we don't have that," Roque said in a press briefing in Subic, Zambales when asked if Malacañang will apologize for Diaz inclusion.

"I never accuse Hidilyn Diaz of anything," he said.

In 2019, during his stint as Presidential spokesman, Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo presented a matrix of Duterte's destabilizers.

Among the photos showed was Diaz.

Panelo cleared Diaz and television host Gretchen Ho of any involvement in the alleged ouster plot.

After her competition last Monday night, Diaz told reporters in Tokyo that being included in the matrix is among the challenges she faced.

Diaz is a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force.

Panelo also congratulated Diaz in a statement for her win but did not apologize for his matrix. Ella Dionisio/DMS