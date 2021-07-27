Farm damage due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon ''Fabian'' has reached more than P100 hundred million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday.

Based on the latest report of the NDRRMC, the damage to agriculture in Regions 1, 2 and 3 has ballooned to a total of P102,305,574.92.

The affected agricultural products include livestock, fisheries and crops such as rice, corn and vegetables.

The damage to infrastructure in Regions 1, 6 and Mimaropa remain at 2,418.000 pesos, while the damaged houses are at 572, of which 143 were destroyed.

The death toll because of the weather disturbance remains at five while eight others were injured. But as of Monday the NDRRMC only confirmed the death of one victim and the injury of two others.

The affected population also rose to 50,676 families or 202,213 individuals, of which 10,242 families or 38,472 individuals were being served inside the 365 evacuation centers in Region 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Region 6, CAR and NCR. Robina Asido/DMS