For his last State of the Nation Address (SONA), the public wants President Rodrigo Duterte to discuss the issues on the economy and livelihood in the country, according to a Pulse Asia survey.

In its latest survey released on Monday, Pulse Asia said 38 percent of Filipinos want to hear Duterte discuss creation of more jobs while 35 percent want to hear the improvement of the national economy.

These two issues were greatly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filipinos also want to hear measures to control inflation (33 percent), plans to expedite the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program (31 percent), increasing workers’ pay (26 percent), improving the educational system (26 percent), measures to be taken to prevent further Chinese incursion into the country’s territory in the West Philippine Sea (25 percent), and fighting corruption in the government (24 percent).

However, peace (20 percent), illegal drugs (17 percent), and public trust in the government and its officials (16 percent), and charter change (7 percent) are the least issues Filipinos want to hear from the president.

Those who are living in Metro Manila, they would like Duterte to talk about inflation (48 percent) and jobs or livelihood (40 percent) while the rest of Luzon, the most preferred issues are the economy (39 percent), jobs (37 percent), the educational system (34 percent), and inflation (33 percent).

Among Visayans, the most cited issues are jobs (41 percent), COVID-19 vaccination (39 percent), and the economy (33 percent).

In Mindanao, basically the same percentages of adult residents would most like to hear Duterte discuss the following issues in his July address before Congress ? jobs (36 percent), economy (32 percent), COVID-19 vaccination (31 percent), inflation (28 percent), pay of workers (28 percent), and peace (28 percent).

The survey was conducted from June 7 ? 16, 2021 using face-to-face interviews with 2,400 representative adults 18 years old and above. Ella Dionisio/DMS