Japan's Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko expressed serious concern about the situation in the South China Sea (SCS).

In a speech at the virtual launching of the country's first 94-meter multi-role response vessel in Shimonoseki Shipyard in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Kazuhiko emphasized how China rejected the Philippine arbitral victory over the West Philippine Sea in 2016.

"Five years have passed since 2016's arbitral award for the Philippine and China on the South China Sea. However, China has dismissed the legitimacy of this arbitral award. We are seriously concerned about the situation in the South China Sea," Kazuhiko said.

"Japan hopes that this 94-meter MRRV for PCG will play a vital role in maritime law enforcement related to the navigation safety, fishing, natural resources and marine environment in the Philippine Sea," he said.

"The vessel will further deepen the relationship between the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)," he added.

These two vessels will be the largest vessels in the PCG's fleet, once delivered in March and May of 2022. Robina Asido/DMS