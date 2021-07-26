Four persons were killed and eight injured due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon ''Fabian'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said Sunday.

Esmeralda Suriaga, 39, died after the taxi she and two companions were riding was hit by a falling tree along Kennon Road in Camp 8, Baguio City on Friday afternoon.

Samuel and Wilfredo Suriaga were injured while the taxi driver was unharmed.

Three others were injured when another vehicle was hit by a falling tree in Pagbilao, Quezon province last Thursday.

In a radio interview, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director Ricardo Jalad said two died after being struck by lightning in Ilocos Norte.

A report from the NDRRMC which remain up for validation noted that one of the victims is a 35- years-old farmer from Tartarabang Pinili while the other is a 15-year-old student from the same area.

The NDRRMC also noted that three other victims were injured after being hit by lighting in Tartarabang Pinili. The wounded victims include 41 and 37 years old farmers and a 17 years old student.

According to the municipal police station in Lian, Batangas, a certain John Errico, 28, residing at Barangay Binubusan drowned while doing gillnet fishing in the coastal waters in their area.

Based on an NDRRMC report, a total of 24 landslides, eight fallen or uprooted trees, 178 floods, three maritime and one rock and mudflow incidents were recorded in Region 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Region 6, CAR and NCR.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 12 infrastructure worth P2,418,000 that were damaged in Regions 1 and 6 while P14,593,900 worth of damage to agriculture was also recorded in Region one because of the weather disturbance.

A total of 19,521 families or 87,493 individuals were affected because of the weather system, of which 5,554 families or 22,693 individuals were being served inside the 157 evacuation centers in Region 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Region 6, CAR and NCR.

So far seven roads and four bridges in Regions 3, 6, Mimaropa and CAR remain unpassable while a total of five cities and municipalities are still experiencing power interruption.

The NDRRMC also recorded 374 houses that were damaged in Region 3, 6, Calabarzon, CAR and NCR, of which 109 were destroyed. Robina Asido/DMS