The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has issued the rules to be followed by establishments in Metro Manila, which has been placed again under general community quarantine with "heightened restrictions" from July 23 until end of the month.

Under Resolution No. 128, series of 2021, issued on July 22, the IATF has imposed the following:

Food preparation establishments such as commissaries, restaurants, and eateries may operate with their indoor dine-in services at the venue or seating capacity of 20 percent, and with their al fresco or outdoor dine-in services at the venue or seating capacity of 50 percent;

Personal care services, such as beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, and nail spas, may operate up to 30 percent of venue or seating capacity. For this purpose, these establishments shall only provide services that can accommodate the wearing of face masks at all times by patrons/clients and service providers;

Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) events and social events in venue establishments shall not be allowed;

Outdoor tourist attractions, as may be defined by the Department of Tourism, shall remain to be allowed at 30 percent venue capacity with strict adherence to minimum public health standards;

Under the Safety Seal Certification Program, business establishments awarded Safety Seal Certifications shall be allowed to operate at an additional 10 percentage points beyond the prescribed on-site capacity or venue/seating capacity, whichever is applicable;

Indoor sports courts and venues and indoor tourist attractions shall not be allowed to operate;

Specialized markets of the DOT such as Staycations without age restrictions shall remain to be allowed at such capacities, protocols, and restrictions as may be imposed by the DOT;

Interzonal travel shall be allowed subject to restrictions of the local government unit of destination. Point-to-Point travel to areas under GCQ and modified general community quarantine shall be allowed without age restrictions subject to an RT-PCR test-before-travel requirement for those below 18 years old and above 65, and other protocols and restrictions as may be imposed by the DOT and the local government unit of destination;

Religious gatherings shall be allowed up to 10 percent of the venue capacity. Provided that, there is no objection from the LGU where the religious gathering may take place. Provided, further, that the LGU may increase the allowable venue capacity up to 30 percent . The religious denominations should strictly observe their submitted protocols and the minimum public health standards;

Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 shall be allowed, provided that the same shall be limited to immediate family members, upon satisfactory proof of their relationship with the deceased and with full compliance with the prescribed minimum public health standards for the duration of the activity; and

Other provisions of the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines, as amended, and other IATF resolutions not affected by the foregoing shall continue to be in effect including those on interzonal travel into and out of the aforementioned areas and the operation of public transportation. The use of active transportation shall likewise be promoted.

Similar rules have also been imposed in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte, which have also been placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions until July 31. Celerina Monte/DMS